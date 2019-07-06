|
|
Ruby Lee Dunlap
Throckmorton - Ruby Lee Dunlap, 91, a longtime resident of Throckmorton, TX, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10:00a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Throckmorton with Rev. Charles Fisher officiating. Burial will follow services at Throckmorton Cemetery, Throckmorton under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Throckmorton. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at the funeral home, 107 N. Austin, Throckmorton, TX.
Ruby was born April 19, 1928 in Munday, TX, to Nadine (Anderson) and Speck Sorenson. She married William A. "Junior" Dunlap, Jr., on October 27, 1946 in the Mattson Community. She was a graduate of Mattson High School. Ruby worked at Hibbitts Cleaners, the School Appraisal District, and she was the past Head of the Throckmorton Co. Appraisal District. Ruby was a member of the First Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting.
She is survived by her son, Greg Dunlap of Throckmorton; granddaughter, Traci Cooke and husband Ernie of Wichita Falls; two grandsons, Jamie Dunlap and wife Meghann of Abilene, and Daniel Dunlap of Throckmorton; 4 great-grandchildren, Kyler, Atlea, Alaina, and Ezri; sister, Sue Davis of Tuscola; son-in-law, Gayle Lane of Electra; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Speck Sorenson; mother, Nadine (Anderson) Sorenson; husband, William A. "Junior" Dunlap, Jr.; daughter, Judy Beth Lane; and brother, Sammy Sorenson.
Memorials may be made in Ruby's name to: Hospice of Wichita Falls: P.O. Box 4804, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 6, 2019