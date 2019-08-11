|
|
Ruby Lee Moon
Wichita Falls - Ruby Lee Moon, 91, of Wichita Falls, formerly longtime resident of Harlingen, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior and her loved ones on Monday, August 5, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Elmcroft of Lake Wellington, 5100 Kell West Blvd, Wichita Falls with Pastor Bobby Scott, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Ruby was born on October 28, 1927 to the late Gilbert and Etta Gales in Olney, Texas. Ruby Gales was swept off her feet by Morty Moon in 1949, while he was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls. Later the couple married and spent over sixty years together. Ruby enjoyed the military life along with Morty which gave them the opportunity to travel extensively. While in Harlingen, Ruby managed an apartment complex for many years, before retiring. Ruby and Morty began a new life back in Wichita Falls as residents of Horizon/Elmcroft Independent Living Facility, where they made several new friends. Ruby will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Along with her parents and husband, Morton M. Moon, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Clifford Gales and Alfred Gales; nephew, Wilbert Gales; and three nieces, Corliss Wyatt, Rose Bookout, and Brenda Reardon.
Ruby is survived by nephew and loving caregivers, Delbert and wife Peggy Gales of Iowa Park; niece, Sue Gales of Arlington; and nephew, David Wyatt of Wichita Falls.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Elmwood Independent Living Facility and the nurses of Hospice of Wichita Falls.
For those who wish, the family suggests donations in Ruby's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310; or to one close to Ruby's heart, Animal Rescue at https://secure.aspca.org/donate or contact 1-800-628-0028.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 11, 2019