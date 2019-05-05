Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Ditto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Mae Ditto


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruby Mae Ditto Obituary
Ruby Mae Ditto

Wichita Falls - Ruby Mae Ditto, 91, of Wichita Falls passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home Chapel of Wichita Falls with Dr. George B. Davis officiating. Interment will be in Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 Monday evening at the funeral home. All arrangements under the direction of Owens and Brumley Home of Wichita Falls.

Mrs. Ditto was born on November 13, 1927 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Roy and Della Corder. She was a lifetime resident of Wichita Falls and was involved in numerous charities and social activities.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Ditto.

She is survived by her daughters, Lana Boyd and Carol Rudd and husband, Ray; and a grandson, Tim Boyd.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now