Ruby Mae Ditto
Wichita Falls - Ruby Mae Ditto, 91, of Wichita Falls passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home Chapel of Wichita Falls with Dr. George B. Davis officiating. Interment will be in Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 Monday evening at the funeral home. All arrangements under the direction of Owens and Brumley Home of Wichita Falls.
Mrs. Ditto was born on November 13, 1927 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Roy and Della Corder. She was a lifetime resident of Wichita Falls and was involved in numerous charities and social activities.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Ditto.
She is survived by her daughters, Lana Boyd and Carol Rudd and husband, Ray; and a grandson, Tim Boyd.
Published in The Times Record News on May 5, 2019