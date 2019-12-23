|
|
Ruby Thornhill
Wichita Falls - Ruby Lee Fife Thornhill, 61, of Dean, TX was called home by the Lord and left this earth on Sunday, December 22, 2019, having enriched the lives of many throughout her journey.
Funeral Service: Her life will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday December 26, 2019 at the Western Heritage Cowboy Church in Dean, Texas, with Pastor Steve Habener officiating.
Burial will follow at Dean Cemetery.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Ruby was born May 8, 1958, in Weatherford, Texas, where she grew up and was a member of the Church of Christ. She graduated from Weatherford High School and after marrying, made her home in the ranching community around Wichita Falls. She attended classes at Midwestern University.
Ruby left a legacy that will continue to live through her family, her community, charity and mentoring that will touch the face of the future generations. She was a respected business owner, partner and served in various management roles in her career. Ruby's accomplishments were many, but she considered her family to be her greatest achievement. She generously gave of her talents and resources to numerous charitable causes and inspired others to improve the lives of those less fortunate. A favorite community project that she participated in until she became ill was assisting those with learning disabilities enrolled in life skills.
She routinely visited the class and would be in a character dress for celebrated days such as Halloween and Christmas to bring laughter to the students. A brain tumor robbed her of vision; but her spirit was a resounding inspiration. She was a rare jewel who lived with grace, wisdom a caring hear and courage. She followed in the footsteps of her parents to leave a lasting love and legacy to her family and friends.
Ruby faced leaving those she loved with the same fearless courage with which she had always lived by never losing the unique feisty spirit, good humor and comforting others to her journeys end. She gave the gift of writing our names to carry in her heart and spirit within her forever.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Walter B. and Bertie L. Fife of Weatherford, Texas.
Those who will cherish her memory and carry her legacy forward include her husband of 39 years, Carl Thornhill of Dean; son Richard Thornhill of Wichita Falls; daughter Taylor Ann Elrod and husband Corey of Leander; stepdaughter Stephanie Wood and husband Todd of Weatherford; Granddaughters Emma LeAnn Elrod, Riley Elizabeth Elrod, Ella Rose Elrod, Kenlee Riedel Rodela and husband Jonathan of Fort Worth, and Kylie Wood of Weatherford; two brothers, Gary W. Fife of Weatherford and Larry D. Fife of Jacksonville, FL; five sisters, Barbara A. Fife of Fort Worth, Betty K. Burkhart of Fort Worth, Ruth E. Swancy and husband C. Craig Swancy of Weatherford, B. Lynn Fife of Fort Worth, and Rhonda D. Fife of Abilene; brother and sister-in-laws, Dixie Hamilton and husband Jerry, Larry Thornhill, Susan Steed, Pauline Mulhern, Randy Thornhill, Debbie Anderson, Sonny Thornhill and wife Cathy, Angie Williams and husband Tommy Williams; Janet Marshall and husband Bob, all of Luisianna, and Virginia Swille of Wichita Falls; nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. Ruby's family would like to recognize Crystal Cullar and children, Ty Cannedy, Ray Pace, and Jeanne Stewart. Also the many friends who provided love and support throughout the years, then especially during her final battle for health and vision.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019