Ruby Thresa McGhee
Henrietta - Ruby Theresa McGhee, 92, of Cary, NC returned to be with her Lord and Savior on November 7th, 2020.
Funeral services will held Monday, Nov. 16 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Henrietta, TX and she will be buried alongside her late husband Ron at St. Michael's Cemetery in Henrietta, TX. Viewing and Rosary will be 6-7 PM Sunday, Nov. 15, at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, TX.
Ruby was born in Lubbock, Texas on August 3, 1928 to Michael and Theresa Hilbers, the 8th of 10 siblings. Born on the eve of the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl, her early childhood was attended by scarcity and harsh conditions likely not encountered by children anywhere in today's America. Ruby regaled others of the Hilber's personal encounter of Bonnie &Clyde's absconding of their license plates, handmade dresses from sugar bags, a beloved family dog Snowball, and as the occasional treat of a trip to town for the 10 kids in the mule-drawn wagon. Her formative years built her colorful character, her unfailing resilience, and her creative resourcefulness. She could always make do, even make good, no matter how little there was. Ruby was of another time and a place apart.
Ruby, so named for her red hair that complemented her fiery disposition, married Ronald ("Ron") McGhee in 1968. Two years after they married, making a home in Henrietta, Texas, Ron and Ruby were blessed with their only child, Pamela, who made Ruby a mother, a role in which she found a special joy and purpose. Ruby and Ron were married for 43 years until his death in 2011. Ruby's love for her family was part and parcel of her unwavering faith in God and a life cast in the mold of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She and Ron worshipped together for more than 40 years at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Henrietta, TX and where they were actively devoted to service within the church and community. Following the birth of her two granddaughters, Ruby and Ron moved to Cary, North Carolina in 2007 to be closer to them. Following Ron's death, Ruby lived in Cary with Pamela, Ruby's granddaughters Danielle and Reese, and her beloved dog Sawyer, aka "Roscoe". Long on contempt for showing off, and with Texas wit that was equal parts impatience and disbelief, she offered in response to those that would ask her what kind of dog Sawyer was, that he was a "brown dog."
In her later years, and in declining health, Ruby found tremendous comfort and meaning in her prayers, most of which she made on behalf of those she knew and loved, and in the hymns and patriotic standards of her youth. Amazing Grace, God Bless America, and Take me out to the Ballgame were never far from her tongue or her soul.
Pamela, Danielle, and Reese recited several of Ruby's favorite prayers for her at her bedside immediately following her passing. Ruby was much loved and will be sorely missed. She is predeceased by her parents, Michael and Theresa Hilbers, 9 of her 10 siblings, and her loving husband Ron. She leaves behind her sister Myrtle Martin of Iowa Park, TX, her daughter Pamela Ann Letts (McGhee) of Cary, NC, her stepchildren Ronnie Craig, Poncho McGhee, Robin Craig, and Rhonda Craig of Ohio and Wilmington, NC and her granddaughters Danielle Montgomery Letts and Reese Kennedy Letts, and, being one of ten children, a large and loving extended family.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net