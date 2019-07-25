|
Ruperto "Pat" Alaniz, Jr.
Wichita Falls - Ruperto "Pat" Alaniz Jr., 77, of Wichita Falls, TX, was called home by our Heavenly Father, Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home, 1317 Ninth Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Pat was born December 13, 1941 in San Diego, Texas to Ruperto and Teresa (Perez) Alaniz Sr.
Pat loved spending time with his family and friends. His grandchildren were his world; he adored and loved them dearly. He was highly respected and was known for his humor, quick wit, generosity, and infectious laugh. He was always ready to show a new magic trick and he was the best steak maker around. He was a proud Dallas Cowboys fan and had a passion for horses. He was a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association.
Pat is survived and will be greatly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Kristie and Jeremy Peel of Wichita Falls; his son, Raymond Cory Alaniz of Wichita Falls; his grandchildren, Nia Gonzales, Benny, Gonzales, Romen Peel, Kingston Peel, and Elijah Hull; two great-grandchildren, one expected in November and one in March; his brother and sister-in-law, Ruben and Delia Alaniz Sr. of Wichita Falls; his sister, San Juana Alaniz of San Diego, Texas; his sister and brother-in law, Terri and Victor Leal of San Diego, Texas; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by his father, Ruperto; mother, Teresa; son, Jerry; sister, Josepha; sister, Idalia; and brother, Roberto.
Pat donated his body to UT Southwestern Medical Center to help aid in research. A very special thank you to the wonderful staff at Hospice of Wichita Falls for their loving care and support during his final days.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 or to UT Southwestern Medical Center, Development Office, Willed Body Program, P.O. Box 910888, Dallas, TX 75390-0888.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 25, 2019