Russell Altmiller
Olney - Russell Warren Altmiller, age 84, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother passed from this life after a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at Olney Hamilton Hospital on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Restland Cemetery in Olney with Harrell Braddock, Jr., pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home.
Russell was born on September 24, 1935, in Darrouzett, Texas, to Charles Ray Altmiller, Sr. and Rachel (Messner) Altmiller. He graduated from Darrouzett High School in 1954 and received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from West Texas State College in 1958. He earned his CPA certification in 1967. He was always proud to be a Buffalo and attended his 60th college class reunion in 2018. He married the love of his life, Evelyn Jane Miller, on September 1, 1953, and they were blessed with over 66 years of marriage.
Russell worked in several places, including Lipscomb County, Amarillo, Tulia, Canyon, and Arlington before making Olney his home in 1969. He was a partner in Altmiller, Lukert and Company until his retirement. The firm was renowned across North and Central Texas because of Russell's expertise in hospital auditing and knowledge of Medicare law used in cost reporting. He was also a champion for small, rural Texas hospitals, helping to keep them in operation.
Russell was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Olney where he willingly served in any capacity needed. He truly was one of God's servants on this earth. He also served his community through various organizations over the years, including the Olney Rotary Club and Olney Hamilton Hospital where he served on the board from 2004 until his death.
Russell is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter and son-in-law, Jeana Rae and Gregory Del Nix; and brothers, Charlie and Wendell Altmiller.
Russell is survived by his wife, Evelyn, of Olney; two sons, Desley (Sherry) Altmiller of Olney and Chuck (Scott McAninch) of San Antonio; four grandchildren, Joshua (Allison) Nix, Dustin (Becky) Altmiller, Bryce Nix, and Rachel (Michael) Escalona; five great-grandchildren, Paris Nix, Keller Gilbert, Hayden Altmiller, Kailyn Altmiller, and Barrett Escalona; one brother, Dale Henry (Carolyn) Altmiller; sisters-in-law, Bobby Altmiller, Leona Schilling, Betty (Sam) Wilbanks, and Vera (Bill) Bradford; brothers-in-law Larry (LaReece) Miller and Raymond (Peggy) Miller; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as a host of dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Olney Hamilton Hospital, P.O. Box 158, Olney, TX 76374, the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 305, Olney, TX 76374, or to the .
Published in The Times Record News from May 15 to May 16, 2020