Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 11:00 PM
the log cabin in Lucy Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann Benson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Ann Benson Obituary
Ruth Ann Benson

Wichita Falls - Ruth Ann Benson, 55, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 6 until 11 pm at the log cabin in Lucy Park (Pot Luck).

She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Raymond Reid and two sisters, Dorothy Mae Reid and Vickie Joyce Cole.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew Benson of Wichita Falls, mother, Mary Francis (Belknap) Reid of Wichita Falls, children, Misti Michelle Bell of Wichita Falls, Samantha Kay Bell and Melissa Chanel Bell of Brownwood, Texas, step-child Christina Marie Grace and husband Willis of Waurika, Oklahoma, Joseph Edward Bell and T. J. Edward Bell of Wichita Falls, sister, Sylvia Jane Rodgers of Wichita Falls and brothers, Donnie Reid of Wichita Falls, Wayne Reid and wife Kay of Olney, Texas, grandson, Zachary Shipley, and great-granddaughter Mia Shipley, both of Wichita Falls.

Also a surviving aunt, Nellie Ruth Belknap of Wichita Falls, a surviving uncle, Chester Allen Belknap of Ben Wheeler, Texas, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now