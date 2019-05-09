|
Ruth Ann Benson
Wichita Falls - Ruth Ann Benson, 55, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 6 until 11 pm at the log cabin in Lucy Park (Pot Luck).
She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Raymond Reid and two sisters, Dorothy Mae Reid and Vickie Joyce Cole.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew Benson of Wichita Falls, mother, Mary Francis (Belknap) Reid of Wichita Falls, children, Misti Michelle Bell of Wichita Falls, Samantha Kay Bell and Melissa Chanel Bell of Brownwood, Texas, step-child Christina Marie Grace and husband Willis of Waurika, Oklahoma, Joseph Edward Bell and T. J. Edward Bell of Wichita Falls, sister, Sylvia Jane Rodgers of Wichita Falls and brothers, Donnie Reid of Wichita Falls, Wayne Reid and wife Kay of Olney, Texas, grandson, Zachary Shipley, and great-granddaughter Mia Shipley, both of Wichita Falls.
Also a surviving aunt, Nellie Ruth Belknap of Wichita Falls, a surviving uncle, Chester Allen Belknap of Ben Wheeler, Texas, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 9, 2019