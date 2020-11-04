Ruth Buchschacher Kramer
Wichita Falls - Ruth Buchschacher Kramer, age 87, passed into the glorious heavenly presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 30, 2020. Her passing was caused by Covid-related pneumonia. Ruth's beauty, gentleness, kindness, joy and quiet spirit were a testament to her faith and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ruth was born on January 22, 1933, in Big Spring, Texas to Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod Pastor Walter Godfrey Buchschacher and Alma Ritter Buchschacher. She graduated from Waco High School in 1951, and from Baylor University in 1955 with a degree in Home Economics Education. Ruth and Quentin Kramer were married on December 22, 1955 in Waco, Texas. While Quentin was a medical student, intern and orthopedic resident, Ruth taught elementary school from 1955 to 1960 in the independent school districts of Houston, Texas and Kansas City, Missouri.
Ruth has been an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church since 1961. She took joy in serving on the Altar Guild and in the Braille Bible ministry, through which Braille Bibles were printed in various languages and distributed abroad. She also taught Sunday School and served as a Youth Leader with her husband, Quentin.
Ruth served as president of the Wichita County Medical Association Alliance. She was a member of the Wichita Falls Junior League, Cotillion Club and Clavier Club. She was an avid tennis player until the age of 79.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Ann Becker (Bill Becker) of Waco, Texas.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. Quentin Kramer; daughter, Teri Kramer of Fort Worth; niece, Blair Bueckman (Ralph) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother Paul Buchschacher (Roxanne) of Dallas, Texas; and many beloved nieces and nephews and their children.
My father and I would like to thank so many outstanding and caring medical professionals for making the last years of Ruth's life happy ones, despite the many health challenges she faced. Her doctors and their staffs, Healing Hands Healthcare, Little Black Bag, United Regional Hospital medical staff (especially the amazing nurses of 9 West and Chaplain Terri Whitgrove at the end), Hospice of Wichita Falls -- all of whom provided outstanding and compassionate medical care. We also want to thank every employee of Rolling Meadows who contributed to Ruth's happiness the past several years. From dining… to all kinds of activities and exercise classes…to Home Health… to the beautiful landscaping in which she delighted… all of you involved in these things truly made her world bright. We greatly appreciate the loving devotion and outstanding skill of Ruth's caregiving professionals who have become like family, especially Lauri Endsley, Charlotte Pennington and Dorothy Childs. Lastly, I hold dear the visit my cousins, Laura Barnard and Rachel King, and long-time family friend, Linda Thorman, made to my precious mother's bedside in the hospital in my stead, since I experienced the heartbreak of not being allowed to be by her side due to Covid restrictions.
Services will be held in several weeks with the family requesting strict adherence to Covid precautions. Please contact the family or Lunn's Funeral Home for details of time and date, or how to "attend" safely at a convenient time for you through the Internet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Parkinson's Foundation, Good Samaritan Fund of Rolling Meadows, Meals on Wheels, Humane Society of Wichita County, or the charity of your choice
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
