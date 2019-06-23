Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
For more information about
Ruth Swica
Wichita Falls - Ruth Christina Swica, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away under Hospice of Wichita Falls care on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

A private family burial will be held at a later date in Fredonia, New York.

Ruth was born on October 10, 1931 to the late George Albert and Inez (Chase) Frost in Chautauqua, New York. She married Joseph Swica and the couple moved to Wichita Falls area in 1975. Ruth worked in real estate for many years before retiring.

Along with her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Swica.

She is survived by her brother, Bill Frost of Sinclairville, New York; one niece; two nephews; a good friend, Edgar Shockley of Wichita Falls; and a host of friends.

Special Thanks to the staffs at Healing Hands and Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 23, 2019
