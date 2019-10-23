|
Ruth DeMoss
Wichita Falls - Ruth Shelton Dickerson DeMoss, 96, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta, Texas with Rev. Larry Nigh of Ponca City, Oklahoma, officiating. Burial will be in the Bluegrove Cemetery in Bluegrove, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Ruth was born on July 24, 1923 in Hopkins County, Texas to Marion I. and Jessie M. (Nichols) Shelton. She married E.H. "Dick" Dickerson on February 5, 1943 and he preceded her in death. She married E. Bayless DeMoss in March of 1986 and he preceded her in death. She worked as a retail cashier and was a member of the Northeast Baptist Church in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dick Dickerson in 1983 and husband E. Bayless DeMoss in 2019; daughter, Elaine Dickerson; step-daughter, Trish Dilbeck.
Survivors include her son, Dwain Dickerson and wife Rosemary of Wichita Falls, Texas; step-son, Jerry DeMoss and wife Tommye of Kansas City, Kansas; grandchildren, Dwain Dickerson Jr. and wife Lisa, Cyndy Kohl and husband Cecil; step-grandchildren, Gary DeMoss and wife Gabby, Doug DeMoss and wife Jean, Deanna Morris and husband Brian, and Brandon Dilbeck; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308, or the Bluegrove Cemetery Association at 1826 FM 172, Henrietta, Texas 76365.
Visitation will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday prior to the funeral service at Davis Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019