Ruth E. "Grandma Ruth" Moore
Wichita Falls - Ruth E. "Grandma Ruth" Moore, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Wichita Falls. She was born on July 19, 1932 in Ramona, OK to the late William and Bertha Thomas. On June 30, 1952 she married Hubert Moore in Wichita County.
Ruth owned and operated Grandma Ruth's Hamburger Restaurant for many years. She became known to most people as "Grandma Ruth" as a result of her business. As her memory declined, she continued to respond when addressed as such.
Ruth taught Sunday school for many, many years. She loved the children she taught and they loved her in return. Because of her influence and teaching, many of these children grew up to become preachers and continue to share the gospel from the seeds she had helped to plant. Ruth was always ready to share her love for Jesus and to quote scripture.
Ruth was an avid story teller and her words could paint interesting pictures. She loved to tell of her childhood on a dairy farm and how she used to ride a cow at milking times.
Ruth's pride and joy were her four boys. She loved being their mother and beamed when talking about them. As a young mother, she thought she would never be a grandmother since she only had boys. The boys got her good and blessed her with nine grandchildren. She adored them all and they were privileged to call her grandma.
Ruth loved to laugh and could find humor in most everything. She not only loved God, but Ruth loved people. She loved the fellowship of her church family. She was a blessing to those who knew her and will be deeply missed, but she is dancing on streets of gold, wearing her crown.
She is survived by her husband, Hubert Weldon Moore of Wichita Falls; sons, Eldon Moore and wife Nelda of League City, TX, Weldon Moore and wife Anita of Wichita Falls, Wendell Moore and wife Michelle of Wichita Falls and Joe Moore and wife Susan of Divide, CO; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Bertha Wise of Tulsa, OK; numerous nieces and nephews; her church family and Sunday school kids. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bertha Thomas, 7 siblings and 1 grandson.
A visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, July 19, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with Kendall Graves officiating.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Tracey Moore, Brandon Moore, Kevin Moore, April Baker, Daymond Moore, Ryan Moore, Eric Moore and Scott Moore.
Published in The Times Record News on July 18, 2019