|
|
Ruth Helen Sargent
Caldwell - Ruth Helen Sargent, 89, went to be with her Lord, on August 1, 2019, in Caldwell, TX. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a memorial service on Saturday, August 24th at 10:30AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 9000 SH-36, Caldwell, TX 77836.
Ruth was born in Wichita Falls, TX on May 23, 1930. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School. Ruth, in addition to being a loving and devoted mother and wife, had a career as a Dental Assistant. Early on, she loved water skiing, competed in tournaments, and was accomplished in both "barefoot" and "trick" skiing. In those days, she was billed as the 2nd women in the world to ski barefoot, and was also known to ski behind float planes. Ruth also loved to visit the mountains of Colorado with her husband Bill every year on vacation and after retirement, would spend every summer in Colorado, "jeeping" and exploring. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Elva Whitecotton, by her husband Billy Rhea Sargent, by two of her sisters, Mary and Dorothy, and by her son, Gary.
Ruth was survived by her bother Dale Whitecotton of San Antonio, TX. Her son Mike Sargent and wife Glenna, of Rochelle, TX. Her son Billy Sargent and wife Connie, of Caldwell, TX. Her son Russell Sargent and wife Cindy, of Fort Worth, TX. Grandsons include Steven Sargent of Nashville, TN, Michael Sargent and wife Avonlea, of Tucson, AZ, and Scott Sargent of Crowley, TX. Granddaughters include Mindy Sargent of Pawnee, OK, and Marla Sargent of Oklahoma. Great and Great Step Grandkids include Aron Sweeny (deceased), Taylor Sweeny, Jennifer Burzycki, Brooke Hendrix, Shilo Hendrix, Effie Hendrix, Kolton Collins, Shannon Collins II, Erie Ogilvie, Sandra Hawkins, Daman Lambert and wife Laura. Great Great Grandkids include Gina Sargent, Aaron Hawkins, Brady Lambert, and West Lambert, Jacob Wilder, Ivy Wilder, Colin Wilder, Savanna Hunt and Nichole Hunt.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 20, 2019