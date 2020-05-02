|
|
Ruth Irene Skoczen
Wichita Falls - Ruth Irene Skoczen, 92, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.
She will be reunited with her husband, Albert Skoczen, in her beloved Colorado sometime this fall. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Ruth is the daughter of the late Lola Mae (Van Matre) and Ross Smith. She was born on September 21, 1927, in Pine Cliff, Colorado, and grew up on a farm. At only 4ft 11 inches, she was small but mighty. She tried riding the family horses, but they always bucked her off, so she worked closely by her mother to keep their home with a dirt floor clean and help cook meals for the family. Ruth was one of three students who graduated from a one room school house in Raton, Colorado. She graduated from college as a bookkeeper with an associate degree and worked for CF&I steel mill in Pueblo, Colorado, where she met her husband, Albert, at a dance. They spent many hours dancing, after they were married, to Lawrence Welk in their living room to the admiration of their two daughters. They were also members of a Polka club in Colorado Springs. Ruth was a devoted Christian who loved supporting her church cooking food for funerals, recognizing birthdays for church members, and in quilting to raise funds for church programs. Ruth was an avid crafter and was always learning how to make something new to sell and also did hours ironing to raise additional income for the family. Ruth was a hard worker and was devoted to her husband and daughters.
Along with her parents, Ruth was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, her twin sister, Ruby Evans and her brother, Luther Smith.
She is survived by her daughters Beverly (Robert) Baulesh and Barbara (Steven) Wedell; grandchildren Amanda Baulesh, Kira Baulesh, Michelle "Shelly" (Brian) Wood, and Bradley (Kyra) Wedell; great grandchildren Brielle and Grayson Wood.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Presbyterian Manor Samaritan fund In Ruth's name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 2 to May 3, 2020