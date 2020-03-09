Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Staab
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth L. Williams Staab

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth L. Williams Staab Obituary
Ruth L. Williams Staab

Ruth L. Williams Staab was born on June 19, 1955 in Calvert, Texas to Rosie Pearl Williams. She attended Ector High School in Odessa, TX. She gave her life to Christ and upon moving to Wichita Falls she became an active, faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Ruth was employed for many years for PPG. Ruth married Michael Richard Staab, November 12, 1999 who departed this life on March 2, 2020. Ruth departed this life on March 4, 2020.

Services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Shiloh Baptist Church with Pastor Clarence Hightower. Interment will be at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Viewing will be prior to service.

Ruth is survived aunt/mother, Ida Ruth Smith (James); daughters, Erica Arevalo (David), LaShanda M. Williams, Shayla Williams, and Rachel Guilford; stepson, Christopher M. Staab; brother, Anthony Brown (wife); great aunts Estella Harris and Anna Bell Crane; twelve grandchildren; two great grandchildren,; uncles, Bobby Williams, William E. Williams, Kevin Williams; a host of aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, family and friends.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -