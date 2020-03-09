|
Ruth L. Williams Staab
Ruth L. Williams Staab was born on June 19, 1955 in Calvert, Texas to Rosie Pearl Williams. She attended Ector High School in Odessa, TX. She gave her life to Christ and upon moving to Wichita Falls she became an active, faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Ruth was employed for many years for PPG. Ruth married Michael Richard Staab, November 12, 1999 who departed this life on March 2, 2020. Ruth departed this life on March 4, 2020.
Services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Shiloh Baptist Church with Pastor Clarence Hightower. Interment will be at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Viewing will be prior to service.
Ruth is survived aunt/mother, Ida Ruth Smith (James); daughters, Erica Arevalo (David), LaShanda M. Williams, Shayla Williams, and Rachel Guilford; stepson, Christopher M. Staab; brother, Anthony Brown (wife); great aunts Estella Harris and Anna Bell Crane; twelve grandchildren; two great grandchildren,; uncles, Bobby Williams, William E. Williams, Kevin Williams; a host of aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, family and friends.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020