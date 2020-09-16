Ruth Sturm Taylor



Wichita Falls - Ruth Sturm Taylor, age 79, passed away on September 15, 2020 in Hospice of Wichita Falls.



Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Crestview Memorial Park with Jon Curry, Pastor of Grace Community Church of Archer City, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



Ruth was born August 18, 1941 to the late John William Sturm and Ruby Ivy Kiser Sturm in Wichita Falls.



She graduated from Wichita Falls High School and the attended Draughon's Business College.



She married Billy Moorehead and together they had two children, Kayla and Billy, Jr. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2020. She and Terrell Taylor were married September 8, 1983 in Montague County. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2003.



Ruth was employed by the St. Jo ISD for many years and the Wichita Falls ISD. She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Texoma Cowboy Church in Wichita Falls.



Survivors include two daughters, Kayla Crowley and husband, Scotty and Kimberly Kittrell and husband, Robert; son, Billy Moorehead Jr. and girlfriend, Barbara Brantley all of Wichita Falls; seven grandchildren, Chris, Toby, Katie, Avery, Ashton, Alyssa and Riley; and three great-grandchildren, Arie, Ava, and Annie.



Ruth was also preceded in death by two brothers.



The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310









