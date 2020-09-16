1/1
Ruth (Sturm) Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Sturm Taylor

Wichita Falls - Ruth Sturm Taylor, age 79, passed away on September 15, 2020 in Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Crestview Memorial Park with Jon Curry, Pastor of Grace Community Church of Archer City, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

Ruth was born August 18, 1941 to the late John William Sturm and Ruby Ivy Kiser Sturm in Wichita Falls.

She graduated from Wichita Falls High School and the attended Draughon's Business College.

She married Billy Moorehead and together they had two children, Kayla and Billy, Jr. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2020. She and Terrell Taylor were married September 8, 1983 in Montague County. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2003.

Ruth was employed by the St. Jo ISD for many years and the Wichita Falls ISD. She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Texoma Cowboy Church in Wichita Falls.

Survivors include two daughters, Kayla Crowley and husband, Scotty and Kimberly Kittrell and husband, Robert; son, Billy Moorehead Jr. and girlfriend, Barbara Brantley all of Wichita Falls; seven grandchildren, Chris, Toby, Katie, Avery, Ashton, Alyssa and Riley; and three great-grandchildren, Arie, Ava, and Annie.

Ruth was also preceded in death by two brothers.

The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
307 S Center
Archer City, TX 76351
940-574-4422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved