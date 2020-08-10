Ruth Wooldridge
Wichita Falls - Ruth Wooldridge passed away peacefully July 22, 2020 at the House of Hope. She was 88 years young and dearly love by her family.
Preceded in death by her husband William M. Wooldridge, son Kevin D. Wooldridge, and 8 brothers and sisters.
Ruth is survived by her children Linda (Mike) Ryckoff Bill (Tricia) Wooldridge, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren all of whom she dearly loved.
She loved to cook and get together with her family.
One of her favorite things to do was go to garage sales, you couldn't drive past one without her letting you know.
We would like to thank the House of Hope staff for all the thoughtful care and comfort they gave Mom-aka Ruthie B. and her family.
Ruth was laid to rest next to Dad at the Ft Logan cemetery in Colorado.
