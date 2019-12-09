|
Ryan Christopher Thomas
New Orleans - Ryan Christopher Thomas, 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held between 6:30 and 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Jim Bindel officiating .A private family interment will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Ryan was born on December 12, 1980 to Jerry and Jani (Pastusek) Thomas in Wichita Falls. He attended Wichita Falls High School and furthered his education at Midwestern State University, receiving a bachelor's degree in marketing. He enjoyed playing and watching all kinds of sports but his passion was soccer. Ryan was a people person with a dynamic personality. He loved music and animals. He was also very passionate about his political views, but his family was his priority. Later, Ryan moved to Louisiana and fell in love with New Orleans. He worked several years in the service industry. Ryan will be missed by many family members and friends.
Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Victor and Alma Pastusek, Jerome Thomas and Betty Stewart and husband, Gene; two aunts, Susan Brison and Brenda Rasile; uncle, John Pastusek; cousin Nick, and his ornery dog "Gus".
He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Jani Thomas; sister, Leah Griffiths and husband, Matt; uncle, Joe Pastusek; cousins: Garland, Darrin, Jonathan, Wes, Kristen, Joe, Jennifer, Jenny, and Miles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Humane Society in Ryan's name.
