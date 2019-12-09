Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Christopher Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan Christopher Thomas Obituary
Ryan Christopher Thomas

New Orleans - Ryan Christopher Thomas, 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held between 6:30 and 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Jim Bindel officiating .A private family interment will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Ryan was born on December 12, 1980 to Jerry and Jani (Pastusek) Thomas in Wichita Falls. He attended Wichita Falls High School and furthered his education at Midwestern State University, receiving a bachelor's degree in marketing. He enjoyed playing and watching all kinds of sports but his passion was soccer. Ryan was a people person with a dynamic personality. He loved music and animals. He was also very passionate about his political views, but his family was his priority. Later, Ryan moved to Louisiana and fell in love with New Orleans. He worked several years in the service industry. Ryan will be missed by many family members and friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Victor and Alma Pastusek, Jerome Thomas and Betty Stewart and husband, Gene; two aunts, Susan Brison and Brenda Rasile; uncle, John Pastusek; cousin Nick, and his ornery dog "Gus".

He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Jani Thomas; sister, Leah Griffiths and husband, Matt; uncle, Joe Pastusek; cousins: Garland, Darrin, Jonathan, Wes, Kristen, Joe, Jennifer, Jenny, and Miles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Humane Society in Ryan's name.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -