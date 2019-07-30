|
Sabine Hoffman
Garland - Sabine Hoffman, age 57, was born January 22, 1962, in Neunkirchen, Germany. She passed away on June 19, 2019, in Garland, TX. Sabine was survived by her life companion Andy Green; and, brother Mark Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her father Hans Appelt; her mother Helga (nee Casper, Hoffman) Fedo; and, her stepfather Alan Hoffman.
Sabine was born in Germany but was a true Texan at heart, as evidenced by her Texas accent. When her stepfather was transferred to Sheppard Air Force Base, TX, in 1974, she made Texas her home. She lived in Wichita Falls and attended Hirschi High School. Sabine worked in a variety of professions before finding her true passion, baking for Albertsons where she progressed to bakery manager. Her customers, coworkers and employees loved her as she had a sincere, heartfelt care for everyone. Sabine loved to talk and never met a stranger. She was quick to make lasting friendships and made each person feel like they were her best friend. This was true even on-line. Sabine had a passion and love for animals, especially dogs. She wanted a way to connect others with the same passion while also helping dogs. Sabine, with the help of her friends, created a Facebook Group - The Wonderful World of Labradors and Friends. A great inspiration for the group was Sabine's black lab, Willie Woo.
All who encountered Sabine will remember her smile, her laugh, her sense of humor and her genuine friendship. She made a lasting impression on people no matter where she went. Sabine was a very special, bright light in this world - loving, kind, selfless and always put others first. You will be missed dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at Williams Funeral Home in Garland, TX, on August 10, 2019, at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hungry Dog Rescue, P.O.Box 1157 Montgomery, TX 77356.
Published in The Times Record News on July 30, 2019