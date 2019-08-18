|
|
Sallie Sue Sikes Scheer
Henrietta - Sallie Sue Sikes Scheer was born January 13, 1944 in Houston, Texas to Samuel Tillotson Sikes, Jr. and Amelia Christine (Edgecombe) Sikes. She passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the age of 75 years. Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Henrietta at 301 S. Bridge St. in Henrietta, Texas with Chris Scheer and Deborah Clark officiating.
Sallie Sue was a graduate of Sam Houston State University and earned a B.S. in Government and Sociology. She had been accepted into the law program at SHSU when she met her future husband just "down the road" in College Station at "Aggieland"! She wed Eddie Franklin Scheer, of Henrietta, on December 21, 1966 at St. Paul Methodist Church in Houston, Texas.
Her early years of marriage included extensive travel as she followed Eddie Frank across the country supporting his military tour and eventual deployment to Vietnam. In just a couple of years as newlyweds, they moved from College Station, to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas (birthplace of oldest daughter, Tonja Sue Scheer), to Scoffield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii, back to San Antonio (birthplace of middle daughter, Betty Christine Scheer Ellsworth), back to College Station, and finally to Henrietta, Texas in 1970. During these moves, and living months without her husband's presence, Sallie learned to become quite independent, in both body and spirit - a quality that directed the raising of her daughters and was the guiding philosophy of her life.
Once settled in Henrietta, Sallie transformed herself into a stay-at-home mom and unpaid ranch-hand on the family farm. She was the most devoted mother and wife any family could ask for as she dedicated her life to her daughter's activities, education, and successes, and supported her husband as he pursued his career in agriculture/education obtaining his Master's in Education Administration. During these domestic years, Sallie gave birth to their youngest daughter, Shonnie Kate Scheer Roggi.
Eventually, Sallie continued her educational quest and obtained her teaching certification from Midwestern State University and her math certification from the University of Houston. With these degrees and her love to share and educate, Sallie taught 6-12th grade math (Applied Math/Special Education, Algebra, Geometry, and Pre-Calculus) at Midway Schools, Henrietta Junior High, Jacksboro High School, and Graford High School. But Sallie's truest interest extended beyond the classroom setting. Her dream was to give every student, no matter their economic status or even their intellectual potential, the ability to experience the connections between art, science, history, and culture. Despite the students' rural location or constraints, she coordinated/financed/and led groups of students on educational trips to NASA, Texas A&M University/Corp of Cadets Program, Medical Center/Houston (surgical programs), countless museums, plays, musical productions, and historical landmarks throughout Texas. Her goal by doing this was to motivate through experience and sensory exploration so students might dream more vividly than any text could provide.
Even though Sallie only had 3 biological children, there is a plethora of children that considered her a mother figure, encourager, and champion of the under-dog. Be it the young men she cooked for on the ranch, her daughters' friends that spent weekends and summers at her home, nieces and nephews that had a deep love and trust in her, or the students that experienced her unorthodox classes, Sallie always instilled in them to be "unique". Over the last decade of her life, even though retired, she continued to "teach" these same basic doctrines to her prized and beloved grandchildren and from this, her legacy will continue.
Sallie was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law, Eddie L. Scheer; and dear cousin, Helena McKean.
Survivors include her husband and three daughters, son-in-laws, Brandon Ellsworth of Henrietta, and Silvano Roggi of Castiglion Fiorentino, Italy; dearest, dearest brother, Samuel Lee Sikes and wife Mary Jane of Burton, Texas; mother-in-law, Betty June Scheer; brother-in-law, Gary Charles Scheer and family; grandchildren, Brandt Ellsworth, Isabella and Vivian Roggi, Lindsey Franke and husband J.D., Lane Ellsworth and wife Jessie; five great-grandchildren - Jaxson, Copelan, Rance, Hunter, and Easton; nephew, Samuel Cory Sikes; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clay County Imagination Library at 210 W. Gilbert St., Henrietta, Texas 76365; the First United Methodist Church Youth at PO Box 63, Henrietta, Texas 76365; or to the Samuel Sikes Jr. Sul Ross Scholarship Fund, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, TX 77840 (please note on check "in memory of Sallie Sikes Scheer).
The family would like to give a special thanks to Sallie's best and life-long friends who understood her better than anyone else, Shonnie Nickelson Kereluk and Imogene "Imy" Johns, and to all of her caregivers for the extensive, loving care she received.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 18, 2019