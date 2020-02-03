Services
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
Sally Beth Walton Givens, 86, of Granbury, TX, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 2, 2020. Service: 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 6, 2020, Lakeside Baptist Church, Graveside service: 11:00 AM, Friday, February 7, 2020, Electra Memorial Park, Electra, Texas, Visitation: 5:00 PM -7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. In lieu of flowers as a memorial, Sally Beth would desire that you give to Samaritan's Purse.

Sally Beth was born to Fred and Georgia (Skeet) Walton in Electra, TX. It is there that she met the love of her life, Monty O. Givens. They were High School sweethearts and were married for 59 years before his passing in 2010. While married they lived in Electra, Olney, Pampa, White Bluff, and Burkburnett where they had many dear friends. After her retirement from Celanese in Pampa, the two of them loved to travel in their motorhome and be with family and friends. Sally Beth was the ultimate hostess and loved nothing more than entertaining. She was a prayer warrior and served in her churches in many different capacities but most of all loved singing in the choir and being part of the music ministry. She chose "Joy" all her days and always had a smile on her face.

Sally Beth is survived by two sons; Larry Givens and his wife, Lynda, of San Antonio, Monty Paul Givens and his wife, Michelle, of Snyder; daughter, Brenda Coffman and her husband, Chris, of Granbury; she was "Nonie" to five grandchildren; Chris Givens, Tarah Givens Wheeler and her husband, Rooster, Shane Givens and his wife, Amanda, Meredith Coffman, Caleb Coffman and his wife, Stia; 11 great grandchildren that she adored and "Aunt Sassy" to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Monty, her brothers, E. D. Walton (Dwayne), Weldon Walton, and her sisters, Dena Joyce Walton Bailey and Paulette Walton Marks.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
