Sammie Jean Pittman Speer
Wichita Falls - Funeral services for Sammie Jean Pittman Speer, 81, formerly of Seminole will be conducted Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at First United Methodist Church in Seminole with the Rev. Dr. Craig Curry officiating. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. She passed away Monday, October 7 in Wichita Falls, in her home surrounded by her family.
Sammie was born April 22, 1938 to Robert Willard and Sammie Beatrice Clifton Pittman in Lubbock. Sammie Jean and Johnny Joe Speer were married August 18, 1957 in Seminole at the First Methodist Church where she attended, sang and asked Jesus into her heart. She was a 1956 graduate of Seminole High School and was a majorette. She continued her twirling as a Maidenette for McMurry College on a music scholarship and earned her Bachelor's Degree, later went on to teach elementary school, in Abilene, Marrero, LA, Levelland and Trinity Schools in Lubbock.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her first grandchild, Gary Wayne Kleiber, Jr.
Sammie is survived by her husband and soulmate Johnny Joe Speer, Sr.; her children Kathy Speer Curry, Craig Curry, Elizabeth Speer, Brady Briggs, Johnny Joe Speer, Jr. and Cherie Haynes Speer; her grandchildren, Ashley Kleiber, Christan Curry Davis, Jesse Davis, Katie Curry Kresge, Matt Kresge, Autumn Valdo, Jacqueline Speer Stephenson, Ryan Stephenson, John Dylan Speer, Rachel Speer, Bryan James Langston, Miranda Langston, Colton Curry and Cass Curry; her great-grandchildren Jude Kresge, Adaline Langston, Josephine Kresge and Noelle Langston; her sisters Jackie Pittman Martinez, Dora Lynn Pittman, Barbara Speer Latiolais and Paralee Speer Price; her precious nieces, nephews and cousins as well as treasured friends.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019