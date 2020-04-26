|
Sammie Morris
Round Timber - Sammie Morris, 84 of Round Timber passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, in Round Timber.
Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.
Sammie Ann was born March 26, 1936, in Wichita Falls and was raised in the Round Timber Community. She was a graduate of Seymour High School. She attended the University of Texas where she was a twirler for one year before transferring to Baylor University, receiving a Bachelor's degree in 1956. Sammie married Bobby Morris on August 12, 1955, in Seymour. The couple lived in Dallas for a short time. They bought an old ranch cattle truck and moved themselves back to Seymour. She was a member of the church in Round Timber and was baptized in a stock tank in 1946. Eventually, she moved her membership to First Baptist Church in Seymour. Sammie was preceded in death by a daughter, Mitzi Gay Morris; a son, Mark Allen Morris and a grandson, Dillon Cole Morris.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Bobby Morris of Round Timber; a son, Monty Morris and wife, Gena of Seymour; a daughter, Mindy Norris of Round Timber; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Morris of Seymour; a sister, Sandy Estrada; 3 grandchildren, Mitch Morris of Cedar Park, Macie Carol Morris of Austin and Brady Allen Norris of Seymour; nieces and nephews, Dianne Jones, Melinda Wright, Annette Wise, Cindy Hall, Becky Woodson, Bryan Morris and Port Culver and many great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, online at www.65roses.cff.org or Round Timber Cemetery Association, c/o Seymour InterBank, 100 N. Washington, Seymour, Texas 76380.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020