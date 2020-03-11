|
|
Sammie Ruth White
Iowa Park - Sammie Ruth White, age 95, of Iowa Park, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2020, at her residence.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls with Pastor Gary McBee officiating. Interment will be in the Garden of Meditation under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Sammie was born June 1, 1924 to the late J.E. White and Minnie Blockerby White.
She was employed at Southwestern Bell and then A.T. & T for several years until her retirement. Sammie enjoyed traveling with her sister, Mary, on the Agape Tours. She loved sewing and making different crafts with her sister. Together, they made quilts, dolls and aprons with crayons for youngsters, crocheted, knitted and embroidered. Sammie was an excellent seamstress and painter. She also tatted 144 ornaments for her friends and neighbors every Christmas. Sammie was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Survivors include longtime family friends, Nancy Ray-Mitchell and husband, Stan of Waco, and Terry Mielke and husband, Gregg of Humble.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lou White on December 26, 2017.
The family suggests memorials to Cal Farley Boys Ranch, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, Texas 79174-0001.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020