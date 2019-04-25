|
Sammie Wayne Hughes
- - 76, passed through the pearly gates of Heaven and ran into the arms of Jesus on April 18, 2019, after a year-long valiant battle against brain cancer. He was at home and surrounded by his loved ones at the time. Sam was born October 29, 1942, in East Liverpool, Ohio to his parents Howard and Hazel (Talbott) Hughes. He was one of 8 children.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Hazel; his 2 sisters, Barbara and Nancy; his brother Howard "Bud"; and a niece, Barbara. He is survived by Susan, his loving wife of 36 years; 5 sons, Donald and wife Karen of Wichita Falls; Terry and wife Monica of Mt. Ida, AR; Jeremy and wife Julie of Adrian, MO; Aaron and wife Sarah of Las Vegas, NV; Zachary and wife Andy Kim of Denton; 3 daughters, Tina Smith and husband Mike of Henrietta; Candace Cirrone and husband Collin of Melissa, and Breanna of Whitesboro; 16 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 4 brothers, Robert, Rick, Jack, and Tommy; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and many friends, all of which he loved with a full heart. He will be greatly missed here on earth until the day that we are re-united with him in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Services will be held and directed by Fisher Funeral Home of Denison, TX on Saturday, April 27, with visitation beginning at 2 PM and Celebration of Life at 3 PM, at Collinsville First Baptist Church, 877 Woodland St., Collinsville, TX, 76233. There will be no graveside service. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home until Friday at 5 PM; Phone 903-464-9200
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to a nonprofit organization called Glioblastoma Foundation, http://glioblastomafoundation.org, 919-402-1775.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 25, 2019