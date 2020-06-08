Sammy AllenWichita Falls - Sammy "Sam" Allen, 81, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life Saturday, June 6th, 2020.Visitation will be held at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 9th from 10am-12pm with graveside services following that same afternoon at 3pm at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park with Jamie Fowler officiating.Sam was born in Bowie, Texas on September 21st, 1938, to the late Andrew Jesse and Martha Norris Allen. When he was 18, he met and fell in love with 15-year-old Lucille Stewart in Amarillo, Texas and they were married on June 25th, 1957. They eventually made their way to Wichita Falls where they raised their 3 children Carol, Wanda, and Sammy Joe. Sam and Lucy were married for 53 years before she passed away in 2011. His loneliness was eased when he met Kathy Greene in 2014. Together their love blossomed over the next six years until his passing. His favorite pastimes were going to the casino, watching wrestling and he could tell you the story line of every western ever made.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lucy, his daughter Carol, great-grandson Linden Allen, 10 brothers- Baby Allen, Delbert, James, Walter "Mutt", Gail, Jeff, Burl, Earl, Chuck, and Eugene and 6 sisters- Thelma, Willa Dee, Merle Louvene, Roxie Anne, and Martha Nell.He is survived by his son Sammy and wife Jacque, daughter Wanda Ross and husband Wayne, 4 granddaughters- Jolene, Jennifer, Kendall, and Kelsey, 5 grandsons- Joseph, Marshall, Mitchell, Mathew, and Sammy Jr., 14 great-grandchildren, one brother- Bill Allen of Bowie, companion Kathy Greene, special niece that was like his daughter Andrea Allen and numerous other nieces and nephews.