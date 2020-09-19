Sammy Lee Cruse
Wichita Falls - Sammy Lee Cruse, 73, of Wichita Falls, went to be with our Lord on September 17, 2020, peacefully at home with family and friends by his side.
A wake with visitation will be held at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls on Tuesday, September 22, at 6:00 pm. Funeral Services will follow the next day at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2020 Lansing, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm with Fr. Alexander Ambrose officiating.
Sammy was born on August 12, 1947, in Wichita Falls to F.L. and Gertie Splawn Cruse. He married the love of his life, Laurie Naylor, on October 8, 1966 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Wichita Falls. They were married until his death for fifty-three years. Sammy and Laurie are currently members of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church of Wichita Falls. He attended Texas A&M and Midwestern State University, graduating in 1970.
He started working at the family business of Cruse Tire Company founded by his father Always dreaming big, Sammy found his passion in in ranching and land development to match his big ideas to grow and develop the community. Easing into retirement, Sammy founded Legacy Park Equestrian Center almost 20 years ago. He boarded local horses monthly and overnight for travelers passing through Wichita Falls, enjoying sharing in their travels and their equine.
Sammy loved to connect with others about anything but especially reading and writing, education and their horses and dogs. As a devoted father, he showed great interest in fostering and furthering the education of family as a foundation for life. Sammy was also devoted to the church throughout his life connecting with others about God by leading Sunday School and bible studies and also as a lay eucharistic minister.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie; his children Jenny Prince and husband Garland of Wichita Falls, Hugh Cruse and wife Laura of Tampa, Florida. Grandchildren; Ty Duncan and wife Lindsey, Katy Schreiber, Abby Schreiber of Wichita Falls; and Bennett, Mason, and Rowan Cruse of Tampa, Florida. Niece Vicki Cruse McAnally and husband Randall McAnally, lifelong friends Mary Ann Naylor Murray and husband Danny Murray and Doug Burns and wife Carol Burns.
Sammy will be dearly missed by all whose lives he has touched and will continue to live in our hearts forever.
The family wishes to thank Stephanie Smith and Beyond Faith Hospice for their support and dedication.
Sammy loved to connect and bring joy to others through their horses and dogs. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to PETS Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic, 500 Wichita Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76306 or their favorite non-profit. Condolences may be sent to the family at lunnscolonial.com
