Sammye Hardee
Wichita Falls - Sammye Hardee, 94, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church East Sanctuary with Dr. Bob McCartney officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation in the church parlor immediately following the service. Private interment will be held prior to the service, under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Guests may pay respects and sign the register book at Lunn's from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sammye was born on April 27, 1924, in Decatur, Texas to David and Jimmie K. Hillin. As a young woman, she was a member of a trio who performed at USO shows during World War II. She graduated from Draughon's Business College and enjoyed a long career in the insurance business. Sammye and Bruce Hardee were married in 1944, and they built their life together in Wichita Falls until his death in 2000. Sammye was a faithful member and Bible teacher at First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls until her health failed, but she diligently maintained her close relationship with her dear friends in her Life Group.
Sammye was always busy, well informed about current events, and very competitive in family table games. She made it a priority to stay current with the lives and interests of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they always knew that "Mammy Sammye" was their biggest fan. Her cookie jar and hot rolls were legendary.
Sammye is survived by her daughter, Karen (Tom) Bacus; her son, David (Glenda) Hardee; her grandchildren and their spouses, Misty (Kip) Frye; Greg (Richelle) Bacus; Jennifer (Chuck) Dannheim; Kristen (Erik) Lollar; Brent (Lindsay) Hardee; Kent Bacus, and Kyle (Meredith) Hardee; great-grandchildren, Sydney Frye, Samuel Frye, Kamryn Bacus, Keller Crawford, Jackson Hardee, Gavin Bacus, Kimble Crawford, Jordan Hardee, Gibson Bacus, Kingston Dannheim, Elise Hardee, Orrin Lollar, Tessa Hardee and Ellie Hardee.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church, 1200 Ninth Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 17, 2019