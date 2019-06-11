|
Samuel Dobson
Electra - Samuel Dobson, 80, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Electra, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Electra with Dr. Bob Lee, Pastor, officiating. Services are entrusted to Dutton Funeral Home of Iowa Park, Texas.
Sam was born June 25, 1938 in Hartshorne, Oklahoma to John Burl and Louise (Winters) Dobson. He married Melba Hustead on February 29, 1980 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Sam served as a Police Officer for 26 years with the Wichita Falls Police Department. He worked for 10 years at the Bank One Tower, now known as the Chase Bank Building in Wichita Falls, and also worked for 15 years as a Funeral Assistant at Dutton Funeral Homes in both Electra and Iowa Park. Sam was a good man who enjoyed his coffee breaks.
Sam was preceded in death by parents and his three brothers, Junior, Rowdy, and Bobby Joe Dobson.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Melba Dobson of Electra, Texas; two daughters, Melinda and Angela Dobson, both of Wichita Falls, Texas; son, Scott Hudson of Louisville, Colorado; daughter, Hayli Hudson Walker of Newberg, Oregon; five grandchildren, Brittany, Caitlyn, Corey, Forrest, and Cody; and one great grandchild, Korbyn and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the . Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
