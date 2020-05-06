|
|
Samuel Donley
Grandfield - Graveside service for Samuel Wayne Donley, 77, of Grandfield, Oklahoma will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Grandfield Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Micky Miller, pastor of Grandfield First Baptist Church officiating.
Mr. Donley passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Grandfield, Oklahoma.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gray Funeral Home, Grandfield, OK.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 7,2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Friday, May 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Wayne was born on November 16, 1942 in Grandfield, Oklahoma to Samuel Race and Zelphia V. (Briscoe) Donley. He grew up in Grandfield, Oklahoma where he attended school, graduating in 1960. He then attended Cameron College in Lawton and also attended Okmulgee Tech. Mr. Donley served his country in the United States Army during the mid 60's. He married Miss Donna Green on December 30, 1964 in Waurika, OK and they lived for awhile in Houston, Texas, Hawaii, and Iowa Park, Texas before returning to Grandfield. Mrs. Donley passed away on August 24, 2005. Wayne worked as a mechanic and a wrecker driver before beginning his career as a Rural Letter Carrier for the Grandfield Post Office, retiring in 2013 after more than 30 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and leather carving.
He is survived by three daughters and sons in law, Zelphia and Bobby Whittington, of Grandfield, Ok, Treva and Ronnie Lawson, of Hinton, OK and Mary Nell and Justin Blankenship, of Frederick, OK; his brother, Kenneth Gene Donley, of Salem, AL; his sister, Wanda Scarlott, of Grandfield, OK; his grandchildren and spouses, Allie Rae and Colton Daniel, Devin Whittington, Chantry Whittington, Josie and Brandon Baker, Jennifer Ingram, and Jakob Ingram; his great grandchildren, Alexis Baker, Hudson Baker, Augustus "Auggie" Daniel, and Chisholm Daniel; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; and his sister, Shirley Hicks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grandfield Cemetery Fund, PO Box 360, Grandfield, OK 73546.
Published in The Times Record News from May 6 to May 7, 2020