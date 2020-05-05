Services
Samuel Dwayne "Sam" Shirley

Samuel Dwayne "Sam" Shirley Obituary
Samuel Dwayne "Sam" Shirley

Wichita Falls - Samuel Dwayne Shirley, age 25, of Wichita Falls, TX, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, May 1, 2020.

The family will receive friends at a visitation between 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7th at First Baptist Church Worship Center with Dr. Bob McCartney officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. Immediately thereafter, a celebration of life gathering will be held at The Warehouse Event Center. The family would love for you to wear your school colors supporting Holliday, Iowa Park and Weatherford High Schools. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

Sam was a graduate of Holliday High School, where he excelled in baseball, track and football. He went on to graduate from Midwestern State University with a degree in Education. He taught World History and coached football and baseball at Iowa Park High School and most recently at Weatherford High School.

Words that have been used to describe Sam: passionate, no filter, strong-willed, determined, infectious personality, believer, brother, son, go-getter, loyal, a die-hard Tom Brady and Boston Red Sox fan, kind, thoughtful, friend, genuine, the best workout partner, had an excitement for life, hard-working, coach, teacher, loved by his students and players, had a rare heart and a fire for life. He spread positivity to everyone, loved fiercely, and lived life to the fullest.

Sam is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gordon Brown and Sonny Shirley.

He is survived by his parents, Randy and Ginger Shirley; sister, Sarah and husband, Captain Travis Schecher of Waynesville, MO; grandmothers, Winnie Brown and Sue Shirley, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. His Tribe: girlfriend, Kelli Barnett; friends Libby Love, Brandon Brown, Manny and Evan Hoffman, Hayden Lewis, Alberto Velasquez, and Dylan Tritton.

Donations can be made to the Holliday High School Sam Shirley Scholarship Fund

bit.ly/SamShirleyScholarshipFund

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 5 to May 6, 2020
