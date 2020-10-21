1/1
Sandra Ann Paddack
Sandra Ann Paddack

Wichita Falls - Sandra Ann Paddack, 78, of Wichita Falls, passed away on October 19, 2020.

Memorial services will be at a later date at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home with Ken Holsberry and Larry Suttle officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

A daughter of the late Grover and Virginia Erdine Davidson Garner, Sandra was born on August 21, 1942, in Dallas, Texas. She met her husband, Teddy Paul, at Oklahoma Christian College and then followed him to Abilene Christian College. They married on December 16, 1962. After living in Paducah, Panama, and Biloxi, Mississippi, Ted and Sandy moved to Wichita Falls in 1968. Sandy was a devoted wife to Ted and a loving mother to her two daughters, Paige and Pepper. From the beginning, she treated Paige and Pepper's husbands as her own sons. One of her favorite titles was Nanny to her five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Sandy worked as an administrative assistant for Child Protective Services for thirty years. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and spending time with family. She was an active member of 10th & Broad Church of Christ.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Erdine Garner, and her brother Bubba Garner. Sandra is survived by her husband of almost 58 years, Ted Paddack, daughters Paige Box (Brian) and Pepper Bradberry (Charlie), grandchildren Morgan George (Brian), Madison Box, Meghan Bradberry (Michael), Mackenzie Box, and Mason Bradberry, great-granddaughter Myleigh Grace, sisters Judy Brown (Gary) and Charlotte Rector, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Texhoma Christian Care Center for their care of Sandy over the past couple of years. The family is also overwhelmingly grateful for the nurses and staff at United Regional Health Care Center for their exemplary care of Sandy at the end of her life. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to 10th & Broad Church of Christ or Patsy's House. condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
