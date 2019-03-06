|
|
Sandra "Zane" Burnett
Wichita Falls, TX
Sandra "Zane" Burnett of Wichita Falls, TX passed away on March 4th, 2019.
She was survived by her three sons, Montie Burnett and wife Latricia, Jeff Burnett and wife Maria, Hank Burnett and wife Elizabeth; one sister, Jean Owens; two grandchildren, Laura Guillory and Ross Burnett; and two great-grandchildren, Landon and Kason. Preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Burnett; and mother, Dorothy Parsley.
Services pending. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wichita Falls Animal Shelter or the .
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 6, 2019