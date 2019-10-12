|
|
Sandra Faye (Powell) Cummings
Willow Park - Sandra Faye (Powell) Cummings went home to her victory in Jesus on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Western Hills Church of Christ, 8800 Chapin Rd., Fort Worth, 76116.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the City of Lubbock Cemetery, Lubbock.
Visitation: 6 - 8 p.m. Monday at White's Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford 76086.
Sandra was born August 27, 1946 in Spur, Texas to James Curtis (J C) and Vivian (Peggy) Inez Powell. She married Jack Cummings on January 25, 1964 and remained in love and married for 55 years, 8 months and 11 days.
She was preceded in death by her father, J C Powell in June, 1986.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Jack Cummings; children, Treasa Arnold and husband, Doug, of Lubbock, Jana Young and husband, Scott, of Celina, and Jim Cummings and wife, Courtney, of Burkburnett; mother, Peggy McClain of Rotan; brothers, Bill Powell and wife, Sue, of Stamford, James Powell and wife, Donna, of Spur, Steve Powell and wife, Melinda, of Eastland, and Kenny Powell and wife, Jeanine, of Stamford; sisters, DuJuan Wallace of Elgin, and Shelia Randall and husband, Johnny, of McKinney; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with two more on the way; and many extended family members and friends.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019