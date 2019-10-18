|
Sandra Green
Wichita Falls - Sandra Elaine Hutchinson Green was born on September 4, 1948 in Wichita Falls to the late Sherman and Mae Helen Hutchinson.
She was a 1967 graduate of the historic Booker T. Washington High School and attended Midwestern State University for two years studying Psychology. She loved playing Softball and fishing.
Sandra was retired from WFISD, and was recently employed by the Wichita County Jail until her health failed. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of St. Matthew Baptist Church.
She passed away on October 15, 2019 in Wichita Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother; Quantrell Hutchinson, sister in law; Bertha Wesley, brothers in law; Matthew Wesley, Donald Hall and Ronnie Mayberry.
Sandra leaves to cherish her memory: her husband of over 40 years; James Green and son; James Sherman Green. Her grandchildren; James Sherman Green, III., Jalaura Green, Jamesha Green and Kashmere Green. Two great grandchildren; Hayden and Layden. Her aunt; Vicki Baxter, sisters in law; Judy Mayberry, Marie Roberts-Hall. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and Special friend; Victoria Benson.
Services: 11 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Nehemiah Bible Based Church, Pastor Allen Smith, Eulogist.
Visitation: 6-8 PM Monday, October 21, 2019 Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019