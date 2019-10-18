Services
Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
822 Roosevelt Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
(940) 766-1941
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
822 Roosevelt Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Nehemiah Bible Based Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Green


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Green Obituary
Sandra Green

Wichita Falls - Sandra Elaine Hutchinson Green was born on September 4, 1948 in Wichita Falls to the late Sherman and Mae Helen Hutchinson.

She was a 1967 graduate of the historic Booker T. Washington High School and attended Midwestern State University for two years studying Psychology. She loved playing Softball and fishing.

Sandra was retired from WFISD, and was recently employed by the Wichita County Jail until her health failed. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of St. Matthew Baptist Church.

She passed away on October 15, 2019 in Wichita Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother; Quantrell Hutchinson, sister in law; Bertha Wesley, brothers in law; Matthew Wesley, Donald Hall and Ronnie Mayberry.

Sandra leaves to cherish her memory: her husband of over 40 years; James Green and son; James Sherman Green. Her grandchildren; James Sherman Green, III., Jalaura Green, Jamesha Green and Kashmere Green. Two great grandchildren; Hayden and Layden. Her aunt; Vicki Baxter, sisters in law; Judy Mayberry, Marie Roberts-Hall. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and Special friend; Victoria Benson.

Services: 11 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Nehemiah Bible Based Church, Pastor Allen Smith, Eulogist.

Visitation: 6-8 PM Monday, October 21, 2019 Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now