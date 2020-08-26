1/1
Sandra Jane House
Sandra Jane House

Sandra Jane House, 75, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home in Graham. Funeral will be 2:00p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church Graham. Burial will follow in Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

Sandra was born October 17, 1944 in Graham to the late Gladys McCann Orr and J.D. Orr. She graduated from Texas Tech University in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in education. Sandra married Jim House, July 29, 1967 in Graham. She was a member of First Baptist Church, and Caregivers Sunday School Class. Sandra loved to play bridge and travel to Las Vegas and Ruidoso with her sister. She loved animals especially her dogs, Johnny, Dakota, and Rebel. She also loved hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park with family and friends.

Survivors include; husband, Jim House of Graham; sister, Shirley Morton of Floydada; sister-in-law, Charlotte Williams and husband Bobby of Graham; nieces, Melinda Turner and husband Kelly of Lubbock, Julie Ellison and husband Craig of Graham, and Shelley Sokolosky of Graham; nephew, Jim Bob Williams and wife Sheri of Graham; special caregiver and friend, Sharon Robertson.

Sandra was preceded in death by a son, Lance House and her parents.

Family visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Young County, 120 Craig Street, Graham, Texas 76450 or First Baptist Church, 4th Street, Graham, Texas 76450.




Published in Times Record News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Home Inc
700 Oak St
Graham, TX 76450
(940) 549-2121
