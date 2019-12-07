|
|
Sandra Jean Roberts
McKinney - Sandra Jean Roberts, age 81, of McKinney, Texas went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019. She was born on November 29, 1938 to Nora Ada (Rabe) and Claude Thomas Jackson in Seymour, Texas.
On August 6, 1956, Sandra married the love of his life, Jerry Paul Roberts, Sr. Sandra worked as a Nurse and an active member at Parkway Hills Baptist Church in Plano.
Sandra is survived by her son, Jerry Paul Roberts, Jr. and his wife, Judy of Heath, Texas, Dachia Guatelli and husband, Richard of McKinney, Texas; one grandchild, J.P. Roberts, III and his wife, Lindsey of Caddo Mills, Texas and a great-grandson, Everett Roberts.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Paul Roberts, Sr. and her parents, Nora and Claude Jackson. Family and friends are invited to a Visitation on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home in Frisco, Texas from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the funeral home in Frisco at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas beginning at 1:15 PM. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019