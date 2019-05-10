Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
Lynn Creek Cemetery
Jacksboro - Sandra Kay Jackson Moody was born June 25,1942 in Port Arthur, Texas. She was the daughter of Ben and Tay Brown. Sandra married Archie O. Jackson in 1959 in Jacksboro, Texas. He preceded her in death in 1994. In 2005, she and Charles were married in Jacksboro, Texas. Sandra passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 76 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Archie O. Jackson.

Sandra is survived today by her husband, Charles Moody; son, Monty Jackson and wife Marcia; step-son, Chris Moody; brother, Tommy Brown and wife Valera; sister, Bennie Henderson and husband Gary; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Visitation was held 6-8 pm Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 in Lynn Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Times Record News on May 10, 2019
