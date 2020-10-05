Sandra Lee Essler
Lake Arrowhead - Sandra Lee Essler of Lake Arrowhead, Texas, passed away on October 5, 2020.
Sandra was born on November 11, 1939 in Denver, Colorado to Rex and Thelma Carsrud. She married Arthur R. Essler on April 30, 1960 in Wichita Falls, Texas at Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Survived by her husband: Arthur R. Essler; four children - Teresa L. Teeter of Burkburnett, Texas; Linda C. Wilmoth (Rich) of Columbus, Ohio; Kathleen M. Petridis of Peachtree City, GA; and Steven K. Essler (Joyce) of Lake Richland Chambers, Texas; 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents, her brother Kenny Carsrud and her son in law, Danny Teeter.
She graduated in 1958 from Wichita Falls High School. She retired from Civil Service at Sheppard Air Force Base.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home with graveside services only held on Tuesday, October 6th , 2020 at 2:00pm at St Boniface Cemetery in Scotland, TX.
In lieu of flowers or plants to the family - please make a donation in Sandra's memory to Hospice on Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas.
Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
.