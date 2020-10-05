1/
Sandra Lee Essler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Lee Essler

Lake Arrowhead - Sandra Lee Essler of Lake Arrowhead, Texas, passed away on October 5, 2020.

Sandra was born on November 11, 1939 in Denver, Colorado to Rex and Thelma Carsrud. She married Arthur R. Essler on April 30, 1960 in Wichita Falls, Texas at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Survived by her husband: Arthur R. Essler; four children - Teresa L. Teeter of Burkburnett, Texas; Linda C. Wilmoth (Rich) of Columbus, Ohio; Kathleen M. Petridis of Peachtree City, GA; and Steven K. Essler (Joyce) of Lake Richland Chambers, Texas; 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents, her brother Kenny Carsrud and her son in law, Danny Teeter.

She graduated in 1958 from Wichita Falls High School. She retired from Civil Service at Sheppard Air Force Base.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home with graveside services only held on Tuesday, October 6th , 2020 at 2:00pm at St Boniface Cemetery in Scotland, TX.

In lieu of flowers or plants to the family - please make a donation in Sandra's memory to Hospice on Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas.

Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved