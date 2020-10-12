1/1
Santana Munoz Duran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Santana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Santana Munoz Duran

Wichita Falls - Santana Munoz Duran, 80, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. There will be a time for viewing at 6:00 PM, share memories at 6:30 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 followed by a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

Santana was born on October 26, 1939 in Jalpa, Zacatecas, Mexico to Raudel and Maria Refugio Duran. He was the head cook at Casa Manana in Wichita Falls for 44 years and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church of Wichita Falls. He loved to fish and loved going to the 4-H arena to watch wrestling. He also was an avid Dallas Coyboys Fan. He loved his family and loved food and cooking. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Jorge Duran and Jessie Alambar;2 sisters: Elena Alambar and Teresa Morales; and his mother: Maria deRefugio-Munoz Alambar.

Survivors include his children: Christina Duran, Raudel Duran, and Michael Duran all of Wichita Falls, Rey Duran of San Antonio and Betty Duran of Wichita Falls; brothers: Sabino Duran, Delfino Alambar and Andrew Alambar all of Wichita Falls; sisters: Maria deJesus Corona, Mary Duran, Lola Villalobos, and Jo Ann Alambar all of Wichita Falls, and Lupe Ostrolencki of Missouri; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved