Santana Munoz Duran
Wichita Falls - Santana Munoz Duran, 80, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. There will be a time for viewing at 6:00 PM, share memories at 6:30 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 followed by a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Santana was born on October 26, 1939 in Jalpa, Zacatecas, Mexico to Raudel and Maria Refugio Duran. He was the head cook at Casa Manana in Wichita Falls for 44 years and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church of Wichita Falls. He loved to fish and loved going to the 4-H arena to watch wrestling. He also was an avid Dallas Coyboys Fan. He loved his family and loved food and cooking. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Jorge Duran and Jessie Alambar;2 sisters: Elena Alambar and Teresa Morales; and his mother: Maria deRefugio-Munoz Alambar.
Survivors include his children: Christina Duran, Raudel Duran, and Michael Duran all of Wichita Falls, Rey Duran of San Antonio and Betty Duran of Wichita Falls; brothers: Sabino Duran, Delfino Alambar and Andrew Alambar all of Wichita Falls; sisters: Maria deJesus Corona, Mary Duran, Lola Villalobos, and Jo Ann Alambar all of Wichita Falls, and Lupe Ostrolencki of Missouri; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
.