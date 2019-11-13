|
Sara Elizabeth Shelton
Wichita Falls - Sara Elizabeth Shelton, 67, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel.
Sara was born on September 5, 1952 in Quanah, Texas to Earl A. and Jo Favor Baldon. She married Steve Shelton on December 23, 1994 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Sara had a passion for literacy and advocacy: her mission was to educate adults to fulfill their full potential. She was the director of the Wichita Adult Literacy Council for twenty-four years. Through her leadership, the Council flourished and her beloved Spelling Bee and Book Sale provided funding for her life's work.
Sara loved her children and grandchildren. Sara shared her generous spirit with not only her family but also with her many friends through her love of cooking, music, and soccer. Sara loved to cook and share her magical dishes whether she was feeding two or twenty. Sara's infectious love of music extends to all of her children and grandchildren. Sara's passion for soccer led her to coach her daughters' soccer teams. She influenced many young lives as a coach and remained friends with them throughout her life.
Survivors include her husband: Steve Shelton of Wichita Falls; her parents: Earl A. and Jo Favor Baldon of Wichita Falls; children: Allison Gearhart Slocum and husband Gary of Dallas, Adrien Gearhart of Wichita Falls, Justin Gearhart and wife Brandy of Wichita Falls, and Jason Ryan Gearhart of Dallas; step-children: Jonas Shelton of Dallas and Michael Paul Shelton of Greeley, CO; sisters: Gail Phillips and husband Mario (Phil) of Wichita Falls and family and Hope Heaton and husband Evans of Snyder and family; grandchildren: Peyton, Zoe, Ariel, Jacob, Hunter, Emma, Noa, Vance, Christopher, and Gillian.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Wichita Falls. Memorials in Sara's memory can be made to The American Diabetes Association and Wichita Adult Literacy Council.
