Sara Ellen Shirey
Wichita Falls - Sara Ellen Shirey, 74, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Private family services were held under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Eby officiating.
A daughter of the late Nora Belle (Bridges) and Ernest Holland, Sara was born on October 11, 1945, in Wichita Falls. Sara was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were truly the joy of her life. In her early adult years, she was a homemaker and mother. After her children were grown, she cared for her grandchildren and opened her own daycare and shared her love with many more. She was an avid horsewoman and participated many times in trail rides and the Red River Riding Club. Sara was a devoted Christian and spent many hours studying the word of God and in prayer. Her faith and walk with God is a comfort to her children.
Along with her parents, Sara was also preceded in death by her beloved companion, Jim Hare; sisters, Saundra Holland and Linda Petty; and brother, Robert Denton.
She is survived by her children Kellie Kingcade, Nora Thornton and husband Bill; and Jon Shirey; her grandchildren, Matthew Shirey and wife Amanda and their children Jay and Christian; Taylor Shirey, Leisha Thornton, Blake Thornton and Jonathan Shirey; and her siblings Ernestine Taylor, Al Denton, Cathy Wright and J.R. Denton.
She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she has touched and will continue to live in our hearts forever until we are reunited with her in heaven.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
.