Sarah Ann Brock

Boyton Beach - Sarah Ann Brock, 89, passed away Friday, August 1, 2020 in Boyton Beach, Florida.

Sarah Ann was born on August 12, 1930 in Seymour, Texas to the late Daniel B. Daugherty and Doris (Britton) Daugherty. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband USN Commander Leonard Eric Brock and her brother Glen Daugherty. She is survived by her three children, Glen E. of Ozark Ala, Stephen D. of League City, Tx and Leslie A. of Fort Lauderdale, Fl. and five grandchildren.

Sarah and her immediate family called many cities and countries home as they traveled extensively with the US Navy and later with an international company. Sarah had a keen sense of humor, loved music, art, history and travel. Sarah and her husband will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. No services are planned at this time.

For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Sarah to ProLiteracy.org.




Published in Times Record News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
