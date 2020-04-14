|
Sarah Beryle Wells
Henrietta - Sarah Beryle (Copeland) Wells, age 89, went to her heavenly home Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 on her 89th birthday surrounded by her immediate family in her home. Sarah was born on April 12, 1931 to Byron E and Mary (Skiles) Copeland of Shannon, Texas.
Sarah met Granvel (Grant) Wells on February 4, 1948 at a volleyball game in Antelope, Texas. After a six-month courtship, the couple married on August 7, 1948. Together they have one son, one grandson, and two great-granddaughters. In their early years, the couple lived in Jerymn and Jacksboro until they built a home in rural Clay County on family land in 1954. They were married 71 years, and Grant remained by her side until the very last breath holding her hand.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Gene and Joe Copeland.
She is survived by her husband Grant Wells; son Gary Wells and wife Linda; grandson Mark Wells and wife Jenny; great-granddaughters Ashley and Kristen Wells; sister and best friend Mary Sue (Susie) Wells and husband J.P all of Antelope, Texas; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family.
Private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16th with Lonny Hawkins officiating at Antelope United Methodist Church of Antelope, Texas with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro, Texas. Interment at Shannon Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Antelope Volunteer Fire Department or Antelope United Methodist Church.
Farewell visitors will be accepted from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15th at Coker Funeral home in Jacksboro, Texas.
To view full obituary please visit www.cokerfuneral.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020