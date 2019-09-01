|
Sarah Jean Davis
Wichita Falls - Sara Jean Davis, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the age of 93.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Rev. Tom Medley officiating. Burial will follow in Crestview Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
The family will be at the funeral home on Tuesday evening, September 3rd from 6:00-7:00 PM for visitation.
Sara was born on July 22, 1926 in Suqualena, Mississippi. She was number 10 of 11 siblings growing up on a farm.
Sara married William Dudley Davis in 1947 in Pascagoula, Mississippi. They moved to Wichita Falls, Texas in the early 50's. Sara and W.D. had three children: Brenda Davis Szewc, Ron Davis, and Don Davis.
Sara owned and operated Sara's Country Grocery for many years. After selling the store, she found a niche helping and serving people at Rolling Meadows Retirement Community.
Sara was an avid bowler for 70 years. She won many awards and trophies and enjoyed her friendships with many bowling friends.
Sara faithfully attended University Methodist Church and loved her Sunday School Class.
Sara's hobbies included gardening, canning fresh fruits and vegetables, bowling, and cooking. She was known for her delicious pecan pies.
Sara is preceded in death by her husband, WD., and son, Ron. Sara is survived by her daughter, Brenda Szewc and her husband, Ronnie of Phoenix, Arizona; son, Don and his wife Sharon of Lubbock, Texas; and daughter-in-law Kelly Davis of Abilene, Texas, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019