Wichita Falls - Sarah Rountree Meaders, 98, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at the First United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls, Texas with Rev. Paul Goodrich officiating. Entombment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park Garden Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Sarah was born in Kinston, North Carolina, on January 19, 1922, and remained a true southerner in spirit her entire life. She was the longest living of her three siblings and all of her first cousins by a number of years. She met her husband Kenneth Anderson Meaders on a blind date after World War II, and four months later married him and started their life together in Lubbock, Texas. By way of Pampa, Texas, and Roswell, New Mexico, they moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1959.
Sarah was a member of the First United Methodist Church for 63 years, and each Sunday she and her family could be found in the exact same pew. She was active in Bible Study, Sunday school, and Women's Circle. She was a member of Women's Forum, the Senior Junior Forum, volunteered for North Side Girl's Club and Camp Fire Girls, and was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolutionist. She attended Kinston High School and University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Sarah was a bank officer and finished her career working well into her 70's for Styles and Associates CPAs.
Sarah was an excellent and meticulous cook who enjoyed reading cookbooks and collecting recipes. She believed in three sit down family meals a day. She believed in sending flowers to the living. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a saying for every occasion. She was creative, courageous, and determined, and loved, stood by, and protected her family. Her greatest accomplishment was the encouragement and examples that she and her husband set for their children that led them to successful lives and careers.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years; her parents, Albert Edwards Rountree and wife Mabel Lyon Rountree; her sister, Alice Rountree Petty; and brothers, Albert Edwards Rountree and Philip Lyon Rountree.
She is survived by her four children, Kenneth Aston Meaders and wife, Sarah of Dallas, Texas; James Rountree Meaders and wife, Sandra of Wichita Falls, Texas; Philip Lyon Meaders and wife, Lamar of Irving, Texas; and Martha Hollon Meaders and husband, Carlos Alberto Laos of Dallas, Texas; and six grandchildren, William Rountree Otte and wife Lindsay of Minneapolis; Minnesota; Elizabeth Kate Meaders of Dallas, Texas, Andrew Rogan Meaders and wife Kayla of Wichita Falls, Texas; Lauren Katherine Meaders and Hollon Frances Meaders of Lubbock, Texas, and James Chester Meaders and wife Rachael of Fairfield, California.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls, Texas.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
2 Timothy 4:7
