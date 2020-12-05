1/1
Sarah Tarr
1939 - 2020
Sarah Tarr

Wichita Falls - Sarah M. Tarr, 81, of Wichita Falls, went home to be with her Lord on December 1, 2020. She was born on May 5th, 1939 to Clarence and Ida (Miller) Tarr. Sarah graduated from Archer City High School - Class of '57. In 1979 she received her Associates in Nursing from Midwestern State University. In 2005 she retired from the North Texas State Hospital. She was a member of the Floral Heights United Methodist Church. She was a Room Mother, Bluebird, and Camp Fire Leader. In her later years, Sarah had a passion for sewing and crafting.

Survivors include, daughters; Beth Bowman Bruno and husband Mike, Becky Bowman, Brenda Walker and husband Cole. Sarah is also survived by grandchildren; Courtney Guice, Whitnee River, Nathan Scott and wife Savannah and Sydney Hollar and husband Cole. She had seven great grandchildren; Jacob, Caden, Aubree, Alexis, Cohen, Landry and Palmer.

She is preceded in death by her son, Paul Bowman, her parents and 1 brother, John Tarr.

Memorials may be made to the Midwestern State Nursing Department.






Published in Times Record News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
