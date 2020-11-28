Sarita GoodwinFrisco - On November 25th, 2020, at the age of 63, Sarita Goodwin entered the Gates of Heaven and stood in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She has been reunited with her parents Sonny and Jean Mengwasser along with many of her past loved ones where they will celebrate and worship our Holy Father for the rest of eternity. Visitation will be held on November 30, 2020 from 5-7 P.M., at the Dutton Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be on December 1, 2020 at 11: 00 A.M., at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home.Those left to celebrate Sarita's life and cherish her memory are her husband, Billy E. Goodwin, Jr. of Frisco, Texas; children, Billy E. Goodwin, III (Trey) and wife Lindsey of Frisco; Joseph Trent Goodwin and wife, Victoria of Frisco; and Grant Matthew Goodwin and wife Heidi of Frisco; grandchildren, Breeann, Graham, Hadley, Koehn, Emmalynn, Hudson, Gracelyn, Aaron, and Hannah; as well as her mother-in-law LaJoyce and other family including Jackie and Elizabeth Jones; Joel and Rhonda Goodwin; Ernest and Tammy Goodwin along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Sarita was born on April 22, 1957 and was raised on her family farm and ranch a couple of miles south of the Red River in the small community of Haynesville "Punkin Center" Texas. Growing up in Electra, she was very involved in her church and community. She was an exemplary student in school, and made many lifelong friends. After high school, she attended Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, TX where she earned a degree in Christian Education. While in college Sarita was a member of her university's cheerleading squad and was crowned Miss Southwestern.After graduation, she moved home to Electra where she reconnected and fell in love with her childhood friend Billy whom she had known since first grade. Billy and Sarita married on June 14, 1980 and together celebrated 40 years of marriage. Sarita would follow her husband Billy in his profession as an Engineer in the Energy Industry for several decades where together they lived throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. She taught middle school and high school English until she earned her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Texas Permian Basin. After receiving her graduate degree she worked as a Diagnostician in Texas and Oklahoma until her retirement.Sarita's last move was to Frisco, TX where together with Billy they would plant roots for generations to come. Her sons and their families moved into the same neighborhood with homes nearby. This gave her direct access to her 9 grandchildren to have them at her fingertips at any time. She was covered in love and surrounded by family into her final moments. She always had the word of the Lord on her tongue and was a prayer warrior for her entire family. She raised her family to always keep their eyes on the Lord and ensured all those she loved had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.