Savannah Skye Lem Sherwood
Henrietta, TX
Savannah Skye Lem Sherwood, 10, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Grace Temple Baptist Church in Henrietta, Texas with Rev. Doug Gaskey, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Savannah was born on February, 26, 2009 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Erik Christopher Sherwood and Cassandra Rene' (Kelly). She was a student at Henrietta Elementary School and a member of Grace Temple Baptist Church in Henrietta.
Savannah was preceded in death by her father, Erik Sherwood.
Survivors include her mother, Cassandra Sherwood of Henrietta; sister, Maegan Kelly; brother, Logan Kelly; grandfather, Mike Kelly of Henrietta; grandmother, Debbie Nessel of Henrietta; great-grandmother, Jeanie Norman of Henrietta; uncle, Chris Kelly of Wichita Falls; uncle and aunt, Jason and Kat Kelly of Jacksonville, Florida; cousins, Kyle and Ashton Kelly of Jacksonville, Florida.
Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace Temple Baptist Church at 700 N. California Street, Henrietta, Texas 76365.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 13, 2019