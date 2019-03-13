Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Temple Baptist Church
Henrietta, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Savannah Sherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Savannah Skye Lem Sherwood


2009 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Savannah Skye Lem Sherwood Obituary
Savannah Skye Lem Sherwood

Henrietta, TX

Savannah Skye Lem Sherwood, 10, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Grace Temple Baptist Church in Henrietta, Texas with Rev. Doug Gaskey, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Savannah was born on February, 26, 2009 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Erik Christopher Sherwood and Cassandra Rene' (Kelly). She was a student at Henrietta Elementary School and a member of Grace Temple Baptist Church in Henrietta.

Savannah was preceded in death by her father, Erik Sherwood.

Survivors include her mother, Cassandra Sherwood of Henrietta; sister, Maegan Kelly; brother, Logan Kelly; grandfather, Mike Kelly of Henrietta; grandmother, Debbie Nessel of Henrietta; great-grandmother, Jeanie Norman of Henrietta; uncle, Chris Kelly of Wichita Falls; uncle and aunt, Jason and Kat Kelly of Jacksonville, Florida; cousins, Kyle and Ashton Kelly of Jacksonville, Florida.

Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace Temple Baptist Church at 700 N. California Street, Henrietta, Texas 76365.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.