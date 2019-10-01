|
Scott Allen Payne
Byers - Scott Allen Payne, 46, of Byers, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Scott was born on October 21, 1972 in Wichita Falls, Texas to James Payne and Lorine (Link) Payne. He was a graduate of Wichita Falls Old High School. Scott met Jessica Jones at a club, while her and her sister was out one evening. The couple married on December 14, 2011. Scott worked for ABC Concrete and M.F. Littenken for many years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing Guitar Hero, and working as part of the pit crew in racing. Scott was an amazing husband and father, and loved his mom. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lorine Payne; his brothers, Mike Payne, James Kevin Payne, and Walter Payne.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Payne; his daughters, Carolyn Stewart, Ashlee Payne, Avree Payne; his sons, Adrian Briley, Xander Briley and Robert Dale Isaacs; two sisters, Levida Dyer and Rhonda O' Neal; and three brothers, Robert Jinks Jr., Joe Jinks, and Alvin Jinks.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 1, 2019